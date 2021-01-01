Marmarth local, Jimmy Carroll, recently published his first book The Riverside Stories: Ring Bell for Service. It is the first book in a series of six.
53 year old Jimmy first developed an interest in writing during his school years when they would go around class and create a story together, each adding a sentence to the story. “I just tried to make them as funny as I could ,” he laughed.
Jimmy has written short stories and made comics in the past, however this is his first book. Even though he’s dabbled in different writing styles there is one common theme throughout his writing: comedy. “I like making people laugh. I like making myself laugh,” he chuckled.
Jimmy’s life inspired him to write The Riverside Stories, forming the characters after people in his own life and plot twists after some of his own experiences. “The bad guys don’t always lose and the good guys don’t always win,” he noted.
Using elements of his own life, Jimmy made the book set in a small town, with most of the characters members of a church family. “I’m a Christian, so if I can help bring even one person to God, it’s worth it,” he explained.
While it’s bound to give you a good chuckle with its comedy, there are also other elements that may very well keep you on the edge of your seat. “I like to take my characters to a cliff, push them over the edge, and see what happens. Some hit the bottom, some grab a branch on the way down, and some are helped by others,” Jimmy explained. “Not everyone gets pushed off though.”
Jimmy’s writing style is unique and authentic. He doesn’t conform to traditional grammatical rules. The relaxed feel makes it read less like a book and more like you’re hearing an old friend tell you a story. “I just wanted to write it the way I’d say it,” shrugged Jimmy.
Jimmy works for the City of Bowman and uses writing as a way to relax after work and in his free time. “Its kind of like playing the guitar, its something I have to do…it’s a craving,” he explained.
Jimmy’s wife, Judy, also helps him throughout the process. “She saves a lot of the characters before I do too much damage to them,” he laughed. When he and his wife aren’t busy writing or playing music, they can be found playing with their three dogs, Wile E., Boomer and Bonnie.
The Riverside Stories is a relaxing and entertaining read appropriate for high school aged folks and older. Jimmy’s self published book can be found on Amazon. “I hope everyone that reads it enjoys it,” he nodded.
