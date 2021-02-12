Men’s Basketball Standings Week 4:
Gline’s Electric 56 vs Premier Core 42
Jacam 72 vs Brosz Engineering 69
Dakota Western Bank 59 vs Gline’s Electric 51
Women’s Volleyball Standings, Week 4:
Volleyball Busters 3 vs Southwest Ag 0
Wicked Wackers 2 vs Hey Girl Hey 1
Wicked Wackers 2 vs Southwest Ag 1
Volleyball Busters 3 vs Young Guns 0
Kevin Miller Construction 2 vs Hey Girl Hey 1
Kevin Miller Construction 3 vs Young Guns 0
