Men’s Basketball Standings Week 4:

Gline’s Electric 56 vs Premier Core 42

Jacam 72 vs Brosz Engineering 69

Dakota Western Bank 59 vs Gline’s Electric 51

Women’s Volleyball Standings, Week 4:

Volleyball Busters 3 vs Southwest Ag 0

Wicked Wackers 2 vs Hey Girl Hey 1

Wicked Wackers 2 vs Southwest Ag 1

Volleyball Busters 3 vs Young Guns 0

Kevin Miller Construction 2 vs Hey Girl Hey 1

Kevin Miller Construction 3 vs Young Guns 0

