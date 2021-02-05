Siemens Open Bore MAGNETOM Aera 1.5T MRI helps provide patients with faster exams, excellent images, and fewer repeat scans during examination
Southwest Healthcare Services’ mobile MRI service, Northland Imaging, is now offering the MAGNETOM Aera 1.5T MRI System from Siemens Healthcare. With the new MRI unit patients can now experience faster and more comfortable exams.
This new scanner will expand access to diagnostic imaging that supports a complete range of clinical applications, including neurology, orthopedics, body imaging, angiography, and oncology.
The MAGNETOM Aera offers an array of diagnostic possibilities and provides patients with a more comfortable experience.
Like all MRIs, the MAGNETOM Aera uses magnets that are measured in Tesla (T) to acquire images. At 1.5T, the MAGENTOM Aera offers superb image quality that may be used for a wide range of medical needs, and can help physicians make quicker, more accurate diagnoses.
The MAGNETOM Aera boasts a 70 cm open bore – the tube-like structure of an MRI machine, where the patient lies during the imaging process – and can provide access for obese patients of up to 550 pounds. Additionally, the system’s ultra-short bore (145 cm) can help alleviate claustrophobic concerns since many exams can be performed with the patient’s head outside of the bore.
Northland Imaging provides MRI scans weekly with Southwest Healthcare Services in Bowman. Patients can contact Southwest Healthcare Services’ radiology department at 701-523-5555 to ask questions or schedule an MRI scan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.