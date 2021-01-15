Campaigns would be nationalized.
Under the present system, only a fraction of the states are in the game. The Electoral College focuses on a few swing states, discounting all of the voters in other states.
Take California, a state that is so Democratic that Republican candidates know it is futile to spend any time or money there. Republican voters would better spend their time fishing or surfing. The Democrats from North Dakota can join them.
But there are portions of California that are conservative. In a direct election system, their votes would count. As a consequence, conservative candidates would spend time and money in the parts of California in which they can snag votes.
Advocates of direct election claim that it would increase the importance of the presidential elections for everyone and spur greater voter turnout, especially of the minority parties in most states. Maybe.
Multiparty Coalitions
Direct election would very likely result in splinter parties. The Electoral College is rigged against third parties because to survive third parties must have electoral success. In direct election, they wouldn’t need to win any Electors for bargaining purposes but if they got 15% of the vote they would have something with which to deal. That means coalition governments become a possibility.
Some worry needlessly about recounts in a national election. If a recount is necessary, it will be done through the counties and states just as we would do recounts for state offices. So that is not really a problem.
So which is best? Depends on our value system.
