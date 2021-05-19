The 52nd biennial North Dakota state Catholic Daughters of the America’s Convention had a different twist this year. Due to restrictions and safety concerns for COVID-19, it was decided to conduct a virtual convention on May 1st, 2021.
The theme for the convention, “Holy Spirit, come Zoom with us,” was also the prayer for a glitch free convention. Catholic Daughters gathered in 19 different cities in N. Dak. It was a challenge that was overcome and exciting to “see” it accomplished.
State Regent, Laurel Ann Dukart, from Grand Forks, called the convention to order.
Bishop David Kagan, from the Bismarck diocese, gave the opening message.
Keynote speaker, Jean Gatz from Alabama was introduced. She is a nationally known inspirational speaker, retreat leader and award-winning author. She presented 2 talks sharing her book “Unwrapping God’s Gifts in our Life.”
Business sessions were held with financial reviews, count symbols, election results, chairman reports, & awards. A memorial rosary was recited for deceased members of the past 2 years.
The spirit -filled day was completed by installing the 2021-2023 state officers during a mass at St. Bernard’s catholic church in Belfield, ND.
