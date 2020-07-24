The North Dakota Agriculture in the Classroom Council will meet at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12, in the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s 6th floor conference room at the State Capitol.
If you would like the call-in information, please contact Michelle Mielke at 701-328-2233 prior to 3 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
