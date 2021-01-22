North Dakota Council on the Arts (NDCA) announces the Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program applications are now open. Applications must be submitted online* by April 15, 2021, 11:59 p.m. (CST), for project periods of July 1, 2021, to April 30, 2022.
The Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program grant is designed to honor and encourage the preservation of North Dakota’s diverse living traditions. By providing funds up to $3,000, this grant allows master traditional artists to pass their skills and knowledge on to apprentices on a one-to-one basis over an extended period of time.
Traditional and folk arts are shared expressions of identity within a family, community, region, tribe, ethnic group, occupation, or religion. Forms of traditional expression include craft, technical skill, music, dance, and ritual celebration which are usually passed from one individual to another informally, by word of mouth or by example.
Complete grant program information, guidelines, and how to apply, are available through NDCA’s web site at http://www.nd.gov/arts/grants/folk-and-traditional-arts/traditional-arts-apprenticeship.
Early submission is strongly encouraged for all programs. All fiscal year 2022 grants must be completed and submitted via NDCA’s new online system Foundant, at https://www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=ndca.
*Contact the Program Officer, Troyd Geist, at tgeist@nd.gov for assistance with application submissions that may need manual or alternate ways to submit online.
These grants are supported by the North Dakota Council on the Arts, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Funding is contingent on availability of funds.NDCA announces Folk and Traditional Arts
Apprenticeship online grant application now open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.