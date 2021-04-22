The North Dakota Game and Fish Department Advisory Board will host its public meetings on site this spring at eight locations across the state.
Attendance will be limited at the eight locations due to physical distancing guidelines. Those unable to attend in-person will be able to view and participate in the April 26 livestream event.
For the statewide livestream, questions can be submitted in advance at ndgflive@nd.gov, or via live chat during the meeting.
District 8 – Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Golden Valley, Hettinger, Slope and Stark counties
Date: April 20 – 7 p.m.
Location: Van Jones American Legion Post, Rhame
Host: Brooks Ranch
Contact and advisory board member: Rob Brooks, 701-279-5896, Rhame
North Dakota Game and Fish Department
100 N. Bismarck Expressway, Bismarck, ND 58501-5095
Phone: 701-328-6300
Email: ndgf@nd.gov
