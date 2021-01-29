Fargo, N.D., Jan. 20 — Area North Dakota students were among the 4,312 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the fall 2020 dean’s list.
A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the dean’s list.
Included on the Dean’s List are:
Amidon, North Dakota
Meggie M. Fischer
Bowman, North Dakota
RileyK. Abrahamson, Abigail A. Bartholomay, Kennedy Cummins, Michaela J. Fischer,Andrew Narum, Elyse D. Paulson, Emily R. Paulson, Adam T. Powell, Jordan J. Powell, and Shelby K. Schmalz.
Rhame, North Dakota
Elise C. Fischer and Beau T. Jeffers.
Scranton, North Dakota
Connor F. Dilse, Jordan E. Dilse and Warrick H. Dilse.
