Fargo, N.D., Jan. 20 — Area North Dakota students were among the 4,312 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the fall 2020 dean’s list.

A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the dean’s list.

The dean’s list also can be found at www.ndsu.edu/news/studentnews/. Thank you for taking time to recognize these students.

Included on the Dean’s List are:

Amidon, North Dakota

Meggie M. Fischer

Bowman, North Dakota

RileyK. Abrahamson, Abigail A. Bartholomay, Kennedy Cummins, Michaela J. Fischer,Andrew Narum, Elyse D. Paulson, Emily R. Paulson, Adam T. Powell, Jordan J. Powell, and Shelby K. Schmalz.

Rhame, North Dakota

Elise C. Fischer and Beau T. Jeffers.

Scranton, North Dakota

Connor F. Dilse, Jordan E. Dilse and Warrick H. Dilse.

