The Chamber Choice Awards is an opportunity for the Bowman Area Chamber of Commerce’s network to recognize outstanding businesses and volunteers in our community.
Exceptional nominations were received for both Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.
This year, Bowman Area Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce Bronson’s Marketplace as the 2020 Chamber Choice Business of the Year. Bronson’s exceeds in both exhibiting great customer service that goes beyond usual business and significant involvement or contribution to the Bowman area. The staff is always willing to help with a smile. They have gone above in showing support to our community by donating food and providing a wonderful service of preparing, delivering and setup.
Over the past year many businesses have faced unexpected challenges. Bronson’s has worked to overcome those challenges and to provide the best service possible to meet the needs of our community. “We cannot thank them enough for all they do! Congratulations to Bronson’s Marketplace! We are so thankful to have you in our community!” stated BACC President Emily Bostyan.
Volunteer of the Year is an individual that excels in the betterment of our community, exhibits a great working relationship with peers and other volunteers and who goes above and beyond spearing, organizing, and simply volunteering her time and services to Bowman. Congratulations to Chris Peterson for being the 2020 Chamber Choice Volunteer of the Year. Chris has volunteered with Rotary, 4-H, Bowman Lutheran Church, Booster Club, and Celebrity Waiter. In addition to her volunteering, she is a veteran of our armed services and she continuously works to celebrate and support veterans in the Bowman area. She is often also seen as a photographer at sporting events for the Bowman County Bulldogs. Along with each of those acts of service, she also attends to our community as a nurse practitioner at Southwest Health Care. Chamber Choice Award Chair Beth Criswell shared “We are so blessed to have such amazing individuals in our community. Chris is selfless and willing to go above and beyond. Thank you so much for truly having the betterment of our community in your heart!”
Each winner will receive a prize package tailored to the recipient and a unique handmade recognition plaque. The BACC looks forward to continuing to recognize and support the businesses and volunteers in our communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.