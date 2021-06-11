Wow! We went straight from freezing temps a couple weeks ago to 104º in the shade. How many of you remember these lyrics “Oh Dakota Land Sweet, Dakota Land, as on the burning soil I stand, I look away across the plains and wonder why it never rains…” Anyway, it was pretty hot Saturday!
The week started out wonderfully. The Memorial Day service put on by the American Legion and the Auxiliary was really great. The weather was perfect. The speaker was extremely interesting. The service at the cemetery was wonderful. Next time, I might take a chair, though!
After that, the quilt show was spectacular. The quilters are really artists with fabric and every quilt was stunning. There were over 200 of them on display!
The lunch was tasty (as we have come to expect from this batch of women.) Ester Oleson is famous for her homemade tortillas and tacos. The members of the Prairie Points Quilt Guild brought every imaginable type of salad and dessert. Yum! If anyone left there hungry, it was their own fault!
The neighborhood activity did not slow down much even as the temperatures rose toward the end of the week. It was a wonderfully busy week.
Barb Stordahl came down to stay with John and Linda Humbracht for the Memorial Day weekend. Sunday, she and Linda attended the church service Little Missouri Church hosted in Camp Crook at the Rec Center. It was great to see people from all three churches in the Short Grass Lutheran Parish. Lori, Jacie and Kylie Teller came out afterward.
Gerald and Becky Burghduff went to the hills, Friday, and stopped to visit Rose E. Tetrault (Becky’s mom) and Mary Alice Tetrault (her aunt). Earlier, May 29, they went to Dane Burghduff’s graduation reception at the Country Club in Spearfish. Dane’s high school graduation was the next day and they attended that also. It’s hard to believe all these youngsters are graduating high school already! Where did the time go? Other than those activities, Burghduffs have been moving cattle out to pasture. Most of them are moved out.
Chuck and Wes Humbracht went on the Bowman Museum History tour, Sunday (June 6). Wes’s daughter, Cami, went with them.
Kacie Turbiville and children went to a wedding in Hulett, Saturday. It was hot there, too! During these hot days they have used the trampoline and sprinkler a lot!
Kayla Spickelmier presented a Ty Tuff goat tying clinic in Buffalo, Wednesday and Thursday. Friday afternoon Miles and Kayla left for Wheatland, WY, to visit friends. While there they joined in a birthday celebration and a goat roping. Miles and Hazen entered together for the first time, (of many no doubt!) Hazen is all of two years old. Miles was on the head side, Hazen on the heels. Hazen was on cloud nine when his dad turned the goat and he got to throw his rope at the goat’s legs. Spickelmiers finished the weekend off by celebrating Barrett’s 2nd birthday, Sunday evening.
Dean and Rock Tarter helped brand at Deb and Sterling Brown’s Saturday. Wynn and Julie Tarter arrived Saturday afternoon from Gillette to be on hand to help trail cattle to pasture in the Long Pines, Sunday morning. They got an early start to beat the heat. The crew consisted of Dean, Mary, Rock, Wynn and Julie Tarter, Jana Du Plessis, Wade Arledge and Gannon (Sterling Brown’s hired man). It was chilly all the way until they went through the last gate 7 hours later. That made for excellent trailing. This trip was their 101st year of going to the Long Pines.
Two weeks ago, Tuesday, Matt Gilbert helped Tim Schell brand. Carmen attended Gage’s track award banquet. Wednesday, Gilberts sorted and hauled pairs. Carmen had a dental appointment, Thursday, so being the good ranch wife, she hauled bulls and dry cows to the sale in the same trip! Friday, Carmen and her family held a 50th Wedding Anniversary party for her parents in Killdeer. Matt and Gracy sorted and hauled pairs to summer grass, Saturday. Gage qualified for state track, so Carmen went to watch him, Saturday. Matt and Carmen and family sorted pairs at Pine’s, Sunday, and hauled them home to their house. Gage competed in the High School Rodeo in Lemmon, Monday (Memorial Day.)
Russell and Mary Cramer attended the American Legion Memorial Service, Monday, at the Buffalo Cemetery and enjoyed Gracie Richter’s poem read by Emma Richter. After that, they had lunch at the Prairie Points Quilt Guild quilt show. After eating and looking at the quilts, they went with Becky Holsti, Emma, Hailey, Kylie and Cade Richter to the cemetery at the Cave Hills Church. It was very peaceful and beautiful there. They toured the church to see all the improvements. Tuesday, Lee and Val Strong, friends from working at the mine in Gillette, stopped by to visit. They have wonderful stories as they have worked in many different places in the world. Wednesday evening, Mary attended the women’s bible study at Cathy Richter’s. Jenny Glines led the study. Cramers went to Rapid City, Thursday. There were no masks anywhere. YAY! When they got home, Tom Holt came to visit and to look at the new shop. Saturday evening Russell and Mary rode their motorcycle over to the #3 in Buffalo for supper.
John and Kay Ovitz both attended the quilt show, Monday. Kay went to Rapid City the next day. John attended the birthday party for Claire that evening at Cathy Richter’s. Kay was at Cathy’s the next evening for the women’s bible study. Friday, John planted in the garden before they both went to Senior Citizens in Buffalo for a surprise lunch. Kay served ice cream in the extreme heat, Saturday, at the rodeo. After church, Sunday, Norman and Eileen Westers stopped by. John and Norman played guitars while the women visited.
Darwin and Kay Latham were busy with regular ranch stuff: fencing, working on water and branding. Sunday, the Latham men and Lonny Parmely moved cows to summer pasture in the Long Pines.
Casey and Jessica Holmes did a lot of AI-ing this week and moved cows around. They also helped with the South Dakota Regional High School rodeo all weekend.
Susan Nelson invited Becky Holsti on a wonderful trip to explore the beautiful Slim Buttes area, Wednesday. They took Susan’s ATV Ranger and took the trail from the JB road north to highway 20 and enjoyed a picnic lunch on the trail. Friday, Becky made a business trip to Bowman. She served ice cream with the Bullock Ice Cream Wagon at the Regional High School Rodeo in Buffalo Saturday and Sunday.
Susan Nelson took the ice cream wagon into Buffalo, Friday. She sold ice cream, Saturday. She sprayed weeds at the fairgrounds in Camp Crook Sunday morning. Meza spent a few hours with Wayne and Susan after church, Sunday. Wayne and Susan helped Barrett celebrate his 2nd birthday at Chad and Bobbi’s, Sunday evening.
Claire and Aubrie Comes came Monday to spend a week with Grandma Jean Tennant while their mom was in Sioux Falls for education training. Cathy, Hailey, Emma Richter, Jerry Comes, Paul and Kari Comes and daughters and Mark Comes all had supper at Jeanne’s, Saturday. Claire and Aubrie spent the night with Emma and Hailey Richter.
Cindy and Joe Painter delivered some bulls to Onida, SD, Friday. Cindy picked up Landon and Carson, Sunday to spend a few days with them and to attend Bible School this coming week at Ladner. Of course, they were working with Casey and Jessica AI-ing, branding and moving cattle all week, too.
What a lovely week. We are surely praying for more rain as is most of the central part of the United States. Stay strong, everyone. Deign to darken the doors of your church and pray for rain. Last Sunday was a wonderful gathering of people at the Little Missouri Church sponsored services. We need more of that.
Have a wonderful week, everyone. See you then.
