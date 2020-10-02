AARP North Dakota is sponsoring candidate debates beginning in October on Prairie Public Broadcasting.
The live debates feature candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives, North Dakota Governor, and Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Here is the debate schedule. All of the debates will be broadcast live on Prairie Public’s television and radio network, on its Facebook page, and streamed live at video.prairiepublic.org. All times are Central.
U.S. House of Representatives – MN 7th Congressional District
Michelle Fischbach (R) and Collin Peterson (D)
7-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5
U.S. House of Representatives – North Dakota At-Large
Kelly Armstrong (R), Steven Peterson (L) and Zach Raknerud (D)
7-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8
North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction
Kirsten Baesler and Brandt Dick
7-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16
North Dakota Governor
Doug Burgum (R), DuWayne Hendrickson (L), and Shelley Lenz (D)
8-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21
All the debates will be available to view online on Prairie Public’s Facebook page and at www.youtube.com/PrairiePublic after the live television and radio broadcasts, and all the debates will rebroadcast on television on Sunday, Nov. 1 beginning at 11 a.m.
Prairie Public’s weekday 3 p.m. radio program, “Main Street” has invited all the North Dakota candidates for statewide offices to be interviewed on the show.
AARP is sponsoring the candidate debates with Prairie Public to provide voters with information on where the candidates stand on issues important to our members and their families.
AARP wants candidates to address issues of particular importance to older voters, such as Medicare, Social Security, and prescription drug costs. AARP members also want candidates to talk about how to vote safely from home or in-person because of the pandemic. For more information, go to aarp.org/Election2020.
AARP does not endorse candidates, have a political action committee (PAC), or make contributions to political parties, political campaigns or candidates.
