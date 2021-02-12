Corn Growers in Slope County are being urged to participate in the election of a county representative for the North Dakota Corn Utilization Council. All corn growers have a definite interest in the membership of the Council and are encouraged to participate in the election on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at 3 p.m. (MT), during the Commodity Elections at the Slope County Fairgrounds, 2 N. Main in Amidon, ND.
A Voting Producer is a person who plants, or causes to be planted a corn crop in which the person has an ownership interest, with the intent that upon maturity the crop will be harvested in the next available or immediately preceding growing season. Producers have to reside in the county and have not requested a corn refund during the preceding year.
The election will be conducted under the supervision of Shelby Hewson, County Extension Agent, NDSU Extension, Slope County.
The North Dakota Corn Utilization Council was created in 1991 by legislative enactment to facilitate the production, development, marketing and promotion of corn.
