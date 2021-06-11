Bismarck – North Dakota Dollars for Scholars recently awarded scholarships to the following local students:
Elise Fischer and Brooke Peterson of Bowman County High School each received a $1,000 Returning Student and Graduate Student Scholarship.
Michaela Fischer of Bowman County High School received a $1,000 James A. Guy Memorial Scholarship.
“The North Dakota Dollars for Scholars chapter and the local Dollars for Scholars chapters work together to provide scholarships to North Dakotans. Local volunteers should be commended for the excellent work maintaining scholarship levels in a very challenging year,” states North Dakota Dollars for Scholars State Director Staci Holzheimer.
North Dakota Dollars for Scholars awarded a total of $100,000 to 96 students across North Dakota. In addition to the statewide scholarships, Dollars for Scholars chapters in 64 North Dakota communities awarded nearly $1.1 million in scholarships to 1,126 students. Students who graduated from a North Dakota high school or were home educated in North Dakota qualify to apply for the scholarships distributed by the statewide North Dakota Dollars for Scholars Chapter.
Since the inception of Dollars for Scholars in North Dakota in 1962, more than $41.5 million has been raised by local and state chapters to support higher education for North Dakotans. Bank of North Dakota administers the state chapter which assists local chapters and oversees the scholarships given by the state chapter which focuses on offering scholarships to students beyond their freshman year of college.
Businesses and individuals are encouraged to support Dollars for Scholars, whether locally or statewide. Dollars for Scholars is a non-profit organization which is the largest, volunteer-operated, community-based scholarship foundation in the United States. Visit northdakota.dollarsforscholars.org for a complete list of scholarship winners, donors, chapters, and more information.
