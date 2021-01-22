On Jan. 9, a group of Scranton’s local FFA members gathered at the school, to take part in this year’s Winter Leadership Conference. Speaking on behalf of the other participants, we had a wonderful morning full of great life lessons taught to us by the state officers and other trainers. By splitting into groups for breakout sessions, we learned more about our goals and what we can do to achieve them. While this school year has not been easy, especially when we must rely on technology, the officers and staff of this event did an excellent job making an educational and fun experience for over 200 participants around the state.
North Dakota FFA Virtual Winter Leadership Conference
- By Emily Kline Scranton FFA Reporter
