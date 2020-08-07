North Dakota is the latest state to be designated as a COVID-19 ‘red zone’, making it one of 21 states to be rapidly increasing the number of positive cases.
For the state, there had been one lone county not to log a single positive case. But that distinction ended late last week when Adams County had two positive tests.
Bowman County still has five, and one who has recovered, while Slope County has kept it as three positives for since April. Those three positives have recovered, according to officials.
According to federal officials, nearly half of all states are now part of the government’s “red zone” due to rising numbers of positive cases, including Missouri, North Dakota and Wisconsin. It was determined based on whether a state has over 100 new cases per 100,000 people during the past week previous to when the report was made public July 29.
In the latest North Dakota results from ndresponse.gov, the state had tested 324,901 people since testing started in the spring. Of that total, there have been more than 158,000 people tested.
The state had 1,090 active cases in Monday’s report, including 12 from Sunday. The state also has 46 people currently hospitalized.
The state also has a 2.7 percent daily positive rate.
