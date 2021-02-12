Canola Growers in Slope County are being urged to participate in the election of a county representative for the North Dakota Oilseed Council. All canola growers who have a definite interest in the membership of the Council are encouraged to participate in the election on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at 3 p.m. (MT), during the Commodity Elections at the Slope County Fairgrounds, 2 N. Main in Amidon, ND.
Each person, landlord, tenant, husband and/or wife, who planted canola in 2020 or intends to plant canola in 2021 and is a participating producer who resides in Slope County, if present in person, is entitled to vote and is eligible to be a candidate.
The election will be conducted under the supervision of Shelby Hewson, County Extension Agent, NDSU Extension, Slope County.
The Oilseed Council was created by legislative enactment to facilitate the production, development, marketing and promotion of sunflower, safflower, rapeseed or canola, flax and crambe.
