There were Santas on two-wheeled “sleighs” Saturday morning leaving for a 200-mile ride through Baker and Wibaux in Montana on their way to collect toys to distribute in December. The not-so-secret Santas left Windy’s on Main Street in the morning and returned from their ride in the late afternoon. PHOTO/Brad Mosher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.