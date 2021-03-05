On the behalf of the Dickinson State University Department of Teacher Education, I would like to thank all of the cooperating teachers and their schools and colleagues for mentoring our teacher candidates this semester. The student teaching experience is vital in preparing our student teachers for entering the teaching profession. You have mentored our student teachers during these uncertain times and we are so very thankful for the opportunities you have provided them to learn and grow as a teacher. At this time, we would like to recognize a Cooperating Teacher nominated for the role she played in the development of our student teacher as an educator. The DSU student teacher had the following to say:
“My cooperating teacher has helped me grow as an educator in many ways. She has pushed me out of my comfort zone to become a better teacher in multiple cases, whether she realized it or not. I’ve learned how to be a reflective teacher from my cooperating teacher as I have seen her adjust her classroom environment, behavior management strategies, and instruction based on her students. My cooperating teacher has done an incredible job at ensuring I feel comfortable in her classroom and providing me with so many valuable experiences.”
Dickinson State University Department of Teacher Education presents the 2020 Fall Semester Outstanding Cooperating Teacher Award to Mrs. Amanda Rafferty, Cooperating Teacher for Tianna Ballard at Roosevelt Elementary School, Bowman.
Congratulations Mrs. Rafferty!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.