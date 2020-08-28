Bowman County schools are reaching out to you to let you know of a couple of changes to how fans will be able to attend home and away events. We appreciate your continued support of our programs, athletes, and coaches. We understand that restrictions will affect many people that have been loyal supporters for many years. We apologize for any inconvenience and we will give you many options on how you can view or listen to the games. We must reduce the risk of large crowd gatherings and also identify who was at the games in case contact tracing is needed.
Region 7 (volleyball) and Region 4 (football) have come to the agreement that visiting teams will only get two passes per player, a max of 80 passes including coaches and managers. Every kid will get two passes to give to whomever they choose. You will need this pass to get into away contests. Outdoor and indoor venues are under the same restrictions for visiting teams. Some indoor venues in our region may be too small to give 80 passes to visiting teams so we will need to adjust for those contests.
As far as home contests go, the Bowman county School Board voted to allow each student athlete and coach to receive five passes to home contests for them to distribute as they wish. Our ticket takers will have a pass list that is put together from communication from our kids and coaches and provided to our Co-Athletic Directors. This pass list will be provided to our ticket takers. Your name must appear on this pass list in order to be able to attend the games. We have guidelines from the NDHSAA and the State and local health department that we are working with in order to meet all regulations.
Our school is going to broadcast games on the NFHS network (https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/). You can buy a subscription online for $69.99 per year or $10.99 per month. This gives you access to all sporting events from schools that have the NFHS network. All of our volleyball games will be on this and we have a camera on the way for the football field. Until we get one at the football field we are going to try to Facebook Live the games on the school’s Facebook page. The football games will also be on KPOK radio.
We understand this is not the most ideal situation for everyone involved. Our mission is to give as many opportunities to the kids in the current environment that we are living in. Our mission is to get our kids on the floor and field as many times as we can this year. We appreciate your support and if you have any questions, please let us know.
Activities Directors
Tyler Senn, CMAA, tyler.j.senn@k12.nd.us, cell: 701-523-6803
Nick Walker, Nicholas.walker@k12.nd.us, cell: 701-590-3580
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.