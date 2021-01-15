Something is exciting about new things. Cars that have that new car smell, new tools or gadgets that aren’t scuffed from repeated use, and (my personal favorite) the smell and feel of a new book that crackles when you open the cover, all these things bring a certain joy. There’s also nothing wrong with old things. The old things have been tried, tested, and have proven to be reliable throughout the years. But as time marches on, some things need to be replaced or updated. Maybe that’s another reason why new is so exciting. New provides a chance to replace, restore, or renovate what has stopped working.
One theme that can be traced throughout the Bible is the theme of redemption and restoration. Because of sin, the world and humanity’s relationship with God was marred and broken. But God always sought a way to be with his people. During one such time that God’s people wandered away from Him, God sent a message to the prophet Isaiah about the old way that didn’t work and the new way God was preparing, “Remember not the former things, nor consider the things of old. Behold, I am doing a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it? I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.” (Isaiah 43:18-19). God reminded His people that He can do impossible things like making rivers in deserts. He was also telling them about something new, a Way that would restore their relationship.
After Jesus came, showing us that he is the Way, the Truth, and the Life, the Apostle Paul wrote, “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.” (2 Corinthians 5:17). Old habits, temptations, and sins are wiped clean in the blood of Jesus and through him, we can be something new. New really is exciting!
While we have a wonderful promise in Jesus that he will make us new, there are still many parts of our world that are old, broken, and in disarray. But Jesus offers a promise for that too. At the end of the Bible, when the Apostle John sees visions of things to come He also witnessed God giving a promise of future restorations, “And he who was seated on the throne said, “Behold, I am making all things new…” (Revelation 21:5). All. Things. New. Yes, new things are exciting because new things give us hope for something better. May you cling to the hope that comes with the new.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.