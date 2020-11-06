I am certain almost every one of us as one time or another has asked this question, “Where is God?” Over the last eight months of this pandemic and the last year or so with the Presidential Election I am sure that question has resonated many times in our minds and on our lips!
We wonder how God can be in control when the whole world seems to be out of control. Let me share these thoughts with you from Max Lucado’s book, For These Tough Times.
“When tragedy strikes, whether personal, national or global, people wonder how God could allow such things to happen. What can he be thinking? Is God really in control? Can we trust him to run the universe if he would allow this?
We avoid pain and seek peace. God uses pain to bring peace. We love what rusts. He loves what endures. We rejoice at our successes. He rejoices at our confession.
Our thoughts are not like God’s thoughts. Our ways are not His ways. He has a different agenda. He dwells in a different dimension. He lives on another plane. What controls you doesn’t control him. What troubles you doesn’t trouble him. What fatigues you doesn’t fatigue him. How much more is God able to soar above, plunge beneath, and step over the troubles of the earth!
How vital that we pray, armed with the knowledge that God is in heaven. Pray with any lesser conviction, and our prayers are timid, shallow, and hollow. Look up and see what God has done and watch how your prayers are energized.
Though we may not be able to see his purpose or his plan, the Lord of heaven is on his throne and in firm control of the universe and our lives. So, we entrust him with our future. We entrust him with our very lives.” (ps. 1-6)
Our country and our world have been in a flux since mid-March of this year when the pandemic hit. Our very lives have been turned upside down and the question still resonates, “Where is God?”
I can only tell you what I have experienced in knowing God and that is He is here and even in our questioning of His control…He is still in complete control. We, as Christians, must hang on to His promises and one of those is found in Hebrews 13:5b, “…I will never leave you, I will never forsake you.” (KJV)
In our moments of distress and languishing, He is there for us. All through this pandemic God is still with us! He has never left us and He hears our cries and reaches out to us in His love, grace and mercy to remind us that though we will never fully understand His will…all we must do is have faith and believe in Him!
Let me share the lyrics of this hymn, Be Still, My Soul, with you: Be still, my soul; thy God doth undertake to guide the future as He has the past. Thy hope, thy confidence let nothing shake; all now mysterious shall be bright at last. Be still, my soul; the waves and wind still know His voice who ruled them while He dwelt below.
“Ships don’t sink because of the water around them ships sink because of the water that is in them! Don’t let what’s happening around you get inside you and weigh you down. (Isaiah 43:2) Let’s not allow ourselves to sink in all that is going on around us but just trust in Him!
Remember God is there with you upholding you with His might right hand! The question that still remains is, “Where is God?” He is right in front of you as close as the whisper of His Holy Name!
Cry out to Him and He will hear, and He will answer but you need to be listening…listening for His voice as He proclaims to you that He is near!!
