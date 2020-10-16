The Bismarck Cancer Center is selling pink yard signs to ‘pink out the town’ in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Other than skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women and about one in eight US women will develop breast cancer.
Breast Cancer Awareness Yard Signs are being sold for $25 and can be customized with a name at no extra charge. The signs come in three styles and will be delivered to yards around town while supplies last. To order your sign, visit www.bismarckcancercenter.com or call 701-222-6145.
For more information on Breast Cancer Awareness Yard Signs go to www.bismarckcancercenter.com or contact Dana Hager at dhager@bismarckcancercenter.com.
