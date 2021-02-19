NDSU Extension/West Dakota Parent & Family Resource Center will be offering this 6-week series in Bowman for parents, grandparents, or anyone working with children and youth.
Children don’t come with a set of directions and effective parenting skills are learned, not inherited. This class offers discussion and practical activities that will help you discover what children are really thinking, feeling, and deciding based on their parent’s parenting methods. Explore parenting tools to be both firm and kind with any child, from a three-year old to teenager.
Monday Evenings: March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12
6-7:30 p.m.
Tot Lot Childcare - Bowman
Childcare available.
This series of classes is FREE and presented by NDSU Extension/West Dakota Parent & Family Resource Center in partnership with NDSU Extension Bowman County and Prevent Child Abuse ND. Please email debra.theurer@ndsu.edu to register, or call 701-456-0007, toll free 1-877-264-1142 by March 5.
NDSU is an equal opportunity educator, employer and provider. Individuals with disabilities are invited to request reasonable accommodations to participate in NDSU-sponsored programs and events. To request an accommodation(s), please contact Deb at 701-456-0007 two weeks in advance to make arrangements.
