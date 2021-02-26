The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold two remote public input sessions on March 4, 2021. The sessions will be an opportunity for Xcel electric customers to provide comments regarding their request for an increase to its electric rates.
During the sessions, officials from Xcel will provide a presentation regarding their proposal and then public comments will be taken. The proposed increase would result in an annual increase in its North Dakota electric service revenue of $22.2 million or 10.8 percent.
In keeping with recommendations of public health officials to minimize public gatherings during this COVID-19 emergency, this hearing will be held remotely and members of the public are encouraged to provide their comments in writing or by telephone.
Details for the public input sessions are as follows:
•Thursday, March. 4, 2021 - noon and 5:30 p.m. Central
•View the hearing online: https://psc.nd.gov/public/meetings/live.php
•Listen via telephone: 1-888-585-9008 Room Code 259-316-322
Public Input: The Commission will receive comments through the following methods:
•Written – written comments may be submitted via e-mail by sending to ndpsc@nd.gov or by mail addressed to: Public Service Commission, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 408, Bismarck, ND 58505
•Telephone – the public may comment over the phone by calling 701-328-4081 to be placed on a list. On March 4, 2021, the Commission will call you back during the designated public input session.
Public input sessions are not considered part of the formal technical hearing, but the PSC Commissioners will be attending and using the information gathered at the sessions to identify areas of concern that may require further investigation during the formal technical hearing.
The North Dakota Public Service Commission is a constitutionally created state agency with authority to permit, site and regulate certain business activities in the state including electric and gas utilities, telecommunications companies, power plants, electric transmission lines, pipelines, railroads, auctioneers, commercial weighing devices, pipeline safety and coal mine reclamation. For more information, contact the Public Service Commission at 701-328-2400 or www.psc.nd.gov.
