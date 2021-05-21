Last fall, Pioneer Trails Regional Museum (PTRM) received $40,775 from the North Dakota Department of Commerce as part of the Economic Resilience Grant program to make improvements in the museum that would “restore consumer confidence in the marketplace while reducing the spread of COVID-19.” With this award, PTRM was able to complete three capital projects. The museum was able to purchase and install two new HVAC units in the main museum building, replacing units that were over 20 years old. PTRM was also able to make improvements to all of the bathrooms, replacing the fixtures with new ones that are touch less. Finally, the museum purchased and installed automatic door openers on two of the front doors. We thank the Department of Commerce for the opportunity to make these necessary improvements to help keep visitors and staff healthy and look forward to welcoming visitors from near and far to the museum this summer! The museum is located at 12 1st Avenue NE in Bowman and is open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm.
