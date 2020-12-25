The North Dakota State Council on Developmental Disabilities is accepting comments from people with developmental disabilities, their families, caregivers, advocates, stakeholders, and the public on its five-year state plan goals and objectives for 2022-2026.
The plan includes four goals recommending increased access to information, services, and supports; increased employment opportunities; increased access to health care services; and an increase in qualified workforce to support individuals with developmental disabilities and their families.
The proposed goals and objectives are available for review online at www.nd.gov/scdd. The council will accept comments on them through Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at 5 p.m. CT.
Interested individuals can submit comments by emailing jhorntvedt@nd.gov, calling 701-328-4847, or 711 (TTY), or mailing them to the North Dakota State Council on Developmental Disabilities, Attn: Julianne Horntvedt, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 325, Bismarck, N.D. 58505.
The proposed goals and objectives were drafted by the 20-member council, which advocates for policy changes that promote choice, independence, productivity, and inclusion for people with developmental disabilities. The council will review all comments received during the 60-day comment period and consider them as possible additions to the state plan. The plan will be submitted to the Administration on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities for approval by Aug. 15, 2021.
The North Dakota State Council on Developmental Disabilities is required to create a five-year strategic state plan in accordance with the Developmental Disabilities Assistance and Bill of Rights Act to address the availability of services, supports, and other assistance for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families in the state. The plan also includes activities that demonstrate new ideas for enhancing people’s lives through training, community education and support.
