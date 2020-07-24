Normal business hours of the Bowman County Sheriff’s Office are 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Friday 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
If you are reporting an emergency, please call 911
To reach a Deputy outside of the normal office hours, please call 1-800-472-2121. Calling this number serves a beneficial benefit as the call is recorded for accuracy and evidence value. State Radio has the quickest access to the duty deputy to give him the detailed information as to who, what, when and why for an immediate response. For Officer safety, State Radio continues to monitor the status of that deputy in the event that officer needs additional help. They also record the caller’s location in the event the call is lost or becomes disconnected. They always do a follow-up until call has been completed.
Thank you for the privilege of serving Bowman County.
Sheriff Frank Eberle
