The North Dakota Department of Commerce, Division of Community Services, is announcing the state’s Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) CARES Supplemental State Plan. This plan will be available for review during the period of Aug. 10, 2020 through Aug. 26, 2020.
The CSBG CARES Supplemental State Plan serves as an amendment to the state’s FY2020-FY2021 CSBG State Plan. The CARES Supplemental State Plan provides information on the various activities supported to this funding from Jan. 20, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2020, and describes how these activities will be used to assist those impacted by COVID-19. Comments and feedback on the CSBG CARES Supplemental Plan will be accepted through Aug. 26, 2020.
To obtain a copy of the CSBG CARES Supplemental State Plan, contact Rikki Roehrich at 701-328-5300, ND Relay TTY: 1-800-366-6888, ND Relay Voice 1-800-366-6889, ND Relay Spanish 1-800-435-8590, or email at dcs@nd.gov. The report can also be viewed on our website at: https://www.communityservices.nd.gov/uploads/24/NDCARESSupplementalStatePlan.pdf
Alternate formats of this report are available upon request.
Written comments must be received by the close of business on Aug. 26, 2020.
Send written comments to rroehrich@nd.gov or mail them to:
Rikki Roehrich
ND Department of Commerce
Division of Community Services
P.O. Box 2057
Bismarck, ND 58502-2057
