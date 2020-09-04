North Dakota students included on the attached list were among the students to graduate from North Dakota State University in summer 2020. NDSU awarded 279 degrees to students.
Students are listed by hometown. The list includes their major and degree received. An asterisk indicates students who graduated with honors. A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher to graduate with honors. Please include all area students in your news publications.
Bowman, North Dakota
Cheyenne Julaine Lappen BS Animal Science
Lisa Marie Swanson DNP Advanced Nursing Practice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.