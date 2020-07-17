Rhame and Scranton will be hosting Burgers in the Park.
The Rhame Community Club will hold its Burgers in the Park July 21 in the Rhame City Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The Scranton Lions will be the holding its Burgers in the Park from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on July 22, July 29, Aug. 5, Aug. 12, Aug. 19 and Aug. 26 at Murray Park.
