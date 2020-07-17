Rock the Block will be coming to downtown Bowman July 30.
The event will start at 4 p.m. on Main Street.
There will be kids games, street food, sales, live music and a cornhole tournament.
The Mollies will provide live music, starting at 7 p.m.
Updated: July 17, 2020 @ 1:35 am
