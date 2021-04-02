The ‘Rock the Block’ is back and scheduled to take over downtown Bowman for the evening July 29 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.
The block-sized bash will include fire pits, kids games, cornhole, retail, food and bar vendors, and live music.
There will be vendor forms and applications for the cornhole tournament available at a later date.
For more information, call 701- 523-5880.
