Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that it will partner with the North Dakota State Fair Foundation to offer eight scholarships to high school seniors who are current members of either 4H or FFA and are pursuing secondary education or training in a career related to or in support of the oil and gas industry. This program will include three $10,000 scholarships and five $2,000 scholarships for a total of $40,000 being given to North Dakota students.
Aligning with the North Dakota State Fair Foundation’s mission of enhancing and supporting the work of the North Dakota State Fair, Hess has focused these scholarships on those students who participate and exhibit at the North Dakota State Fair through their 4H and FFA groups. Both 4H and FFA teach and reward civic engagement, responsibility, and leadership while supporting their communities and their state through agriculture and education.
Todd Berning, President of the North Dakota State Fair Foundation noted that, “Hess’s investment in the youth of North Dakota is outstanding. The North Dakota State Fair brings 4H and FFA kids together to compete and learn about the agriculture and economy of North Dakota while also learning the skills they need as adults. By focusing on these clubs, these scholarships will be given to kids who have already shown their commitment to their education and their community. The Foundation works to enhance and support the Fair and we know this investment in our youth will do just that.”
“Hess’ mission is to be the most trusted energy partner wherever we operate and to make a positive impact in the communities where we live and work,” said Brent Lohnes, General Manager for North Dakota. “These scholarships are part of Hess’ commitment to education. As partners with education providers in the state, we are proud to invest in the youth of North Dakota and create a lasting impact on the future of the state.”
Key Highlights:
• Hess to provide $40,000 worth of scholarships for school seniors
• Successful applicants chosen from:
• students exhibiting at the North Dakota State Fair
• members of youth development organization 4-H or Future Farmers of America (FFA); and
• students pursuing secondary education or training related the oil and gas industry
• Application period opens Thursday, November 19th, 2020 and closes March 15th, 2021
The scholarship is now open to applications and will close on March 15th, 2021. Applicants can find more information at www.ndstatefairfoundation. com/scholarships/.
