The North Dakota Grain Dealers Educational Foundation expects to award up to eight $1,000 scholarships this year to students enrolled in the following schools, curriculums and specializations:
BISMARCK State College: Agriculture Industry & Technology (Agronomy), Farm & Ranch Management (Agribusiness), Agriculture Transfer
BOTTINEAU – Dakota College at Bottineau: Agriculture Management & Technology Agriculture Transfer
DEVILS LAKE – Lake Region State College Precision Agriculture
DICKINSON State University: Agricultural Studies - Specialization: Business/Marketing; International Agri-Business; Soil Science, Agriculture Sales and Service - Specialization: Agriculture Business Management; Technology in Agriculture, Agriculture Transfer
FARGO – NDSU College of Agriculture, Food Systems and Natural Resources, Agribusiness and Applied Economics - Specialization: Agricultural Economics; Agribusiness; Economics, Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering - Specialization: Agricultural & Biosystems Engineering; Agricultural Systems Management; Precision Agriculture, General Agriculture, Microbiological Sciences - Specialization: Microbiology; Biotechnology, Plant Sciences - Specialization: Crop & Weed Sciences; Food Science; Horticulture, Soil Science
VALLEY CITY State University Business Administration – Agribusiness Concentration, WAHPETON North Dakota State College of Science: Crop Production Sales and Technology, Ag Business, Precision Agriculture, Agriculture Transfer
WILLISTON State College: Agriculture Business Management, Agriculture Education & Extension, and Agriculture Transfer
The North Dakota Grain Dealers Association incorporated the Foundation in 1981. Over $246,000 in scholarships and grants have been awarded by the Foundation. Major emphasis is on the students interested in careers in the grain marketing industry.
Scholarship application deadline is Sept. 30, 2020 For Scholarship Applications go to www.ndgda.org and click on Educational Foundation under Services or requested by writing the Foundation office at 2417 N University Dr., Suite A, Fargo, ND 58102, calling 701-235-4184 or emailing oscheel@ndgda.org
