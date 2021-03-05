The North Dakota Game Wardens Association and the Ray Goetz Memorial Fund are sponsoring scholarships for graduating high school seniors or current higher education students interested in majoring in wildlife law enforcement or a related field.
Applicants must be North Dakota residents, be in good academic standing and have an interest in wildlife law enforcement or a related field. Scholarships will be awarded in fall upon proof of enrollment.
Applications are available by contacting the North Dakota Game Warden’s Association, ndgamewardens@gmail.com. Applications must be received no later than May 31.
