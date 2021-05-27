The annual Scranton School Board election will be held June 1.
Voters will choose two of the three candidates – Andrew Fisher, Megan Oase and Jonathon Eaton – for the at-large three-year position in Scranton Public School District 33.
In addition, the voters will have the choice of publishing the school board proceedings in the newsletter rather than the official county newspaper for the next two years. A yes vote means the choice is the school newsletter, while a no means support for publishing the minutes in the official county newspaper.
