In September of 2020, the Scranton FFA Ag in the Classroom committee applied for a $400 grant to help defray costs of the elementary program where the Scranton FFA provides educational opportunities for K-4th grade. In October, the committee was informed they received the $400 that was requested to continue the program. The Ag in the Classroom grants are sponsored by the ND Department of Ag, and over $5,600 was given out to Ag in the Classroom projects across the state.
Scranton FFA Ag in the Classroom committee members include Karady Evans, Ella Anderson, and Dani Maychrzak. They rely on other members of the Scranton FFA to help fill and distribute 40 bags of activities out to the elementary students in K-4th grade each month.
The plan is to have a different learning topic each month. They include, leaves, fish, farm animals, Christmas ornaments, where your lunch box comes from, grains, and birds. Due to the unique year, they will be doing things a little different, the activities will be a take home bag that include a treat, a learning activity along with a video with an FFA member reading a book aloud to the participants. The committee would like to thank the elementary teachers for their help in making this program successful because they rely on them to help send out media to the parents. The committee would like to thank Dakota Community Bank, Dakota Western Bank, ND FFA Foundation, and the ND Department of Agriculture for the donations to help make this chapter activity successful.
