It was Swing Night in Scranton May 17 when the Spring Swing Concert was held in the Scranton gymnasium.
The “Blast from the Past” involved the high school concert band, the junior high band, the swing choir and the junior high choir and the “Pit Band.”
Musical evening also included cupcakes, along with music awards handed out by Jenny Conlon.
The state qualifying performances started with Maddox Pierce singing “Wayfaring Stranger” then followed with a duet by Zoie Johns and Moriah Miller with “Remember Me.”
The show continued with Brian Bartholmy, Hayden Erickson, Casitee Miller and Samantha Oase performing Caprice, followed by Irish Morris and Hailey Ringham doing their version of “The Snow Begins to Fall” and “Autumn” with Johns, Miller, Katie Lachowitzer, Gethesame Miller, Morris, Bailee Pierce, Madison Wilson, Chloe Eaton, Emily Kline, Moriah Miller and Ringham.
After an intermission, the Swing concert got into the swing literally with the Swing Choir performing “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”
The girls Swing Choir followed with “Sounds of Silence” and the high school band performed “Mony, Mony.”
The boys Swing Choir followed with “Carry On Wayward Son” and the Swing Choir then performed “Don’t Stop Believing,” followed by the Swing Choir performing a medley of ‘80s tunes.
The final seven musical numbers included “Fireflies” by Owl City by Moriah Miller, “Adele in Concert” by the concert band, “Always Remember Us This Way” by Irish Morris, “Royals” by the Swing Choir, “You’ll Be Back” by Maddox Pierce, Alumni Tribute by the concert band and “Shallow” by the Swing Choir to close out the performances.
