A HONOR ROLL (3.5)
Seniors:
Jeran Anderson (4.0), Casitee Miller, Samantha Oase (4.0)
Juniors:
Katie Lachowitzer (4.0), Irish Morris, Bailee Pierce (4.0), Ryder Sanford, Madison Wilson (4.0)
Sophomores:
Chloe Eaton, Emily Kline (4.0), Moriah Miller, Lilli Steeke
Freshmen:
Malachi Dilse (4.0), Sophia Freitag, Vanessa Oase, Maddox Pierce (4.0), Hailey Ringham, Avery Sanford
8th Grade:
Ella Anderson, Landon Eaton, Talli Eaton, Karady Evans, Dani Maychrzak
7th Grade:
Aidyn Fisher (4.0), Sadie Freitag, Colt Maychrzak, Kinley Stadheim, Kyan Stadheim
B HONOR ROLL (3.0)
Seniors:
Juniors:
Brian Bartholmy, Bradee Clapper, Hayden Erickson, Dakotah Haralson
Sophomores:
Blake Pierce
Alexis Ward
Freshmen:
Tyler Wilson
8th Grade:
Caden Anderson
Emily Certalic
Dominick Patryas
Chason Schumacher
7th Grade:
Marki Iverson
