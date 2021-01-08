A Honor Roll (3.5)
Seniors:
Jeran Anderson (4.0), Zoie Johns, Casitee Miller, Samantha Oase (4.0)
Juniors:
Brian Bartholmy, Bradee Clapper, Katie Lachowitzer (4.0), Irish Morris, Bailee Pierce (4.0), Madison Wilson (4.0)
Sophomores:
Chloe Eaton, Emily Kline (4.0), Moriah Miller, Blake Pierce
Freshmen:
Malachi Dilse (4.0), Sophia Freitag, Vanessa Oase (4.0), Maddox Pierce (4.0), Hailey Ringham, Avery Sanford, Tyler Wilson
8th Grade:
Caden Anderson, Ella Anderson, Talli Eaton, Karady Evans, Dani Maychrzak, Chason Schumacher
7th Grade:
Aidyn Fisher (4.0, Sadie Freitag, Colt Maychrzak, Kinley Stadheim, Kyan Stadheim
B Honor Roll (3.0)
Juniors:
Hayden Erickson, Ryder Sanford
Sophomores:
Lilli Steeke
Freshmen:
Forrest Forthun
8th Grade:
Emily Certalic, Landon Eaton, Monica Morris, Dominick Schaible
7th Grade:
Marki Iverson
