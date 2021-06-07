A HONOR ROLL (3.5)
Seniors:
Jeran Anderson (4.0)
Casitee Miller
Samantha Oase (4.0)
Juniors:
Brian Bartholmy
Bradee Clapper (4.0)
Hayden Erickson
Katie Lachowitzer (4.0)
Irish Morris
Bailee Pierce (4.0)
Ryder Sanford
Madison Wilson (4.0)
Sophomores:
Emily Kline (4.0)
Chloe Eaton
Moriah Miller
Freshmen:
Malachi Dilse (4.0)
Sophia Freitag
Vanessa Oase (4.0)
Maddox Pierce (4.0)
Hailey Ringham
Avery Sanford
Tyler Wilson
8th Grade:
Ella Anderson
Emily Certalic
Landon Eaton
Talli Eaton
Karady Evans (4.0)
Dani Maychrzak
Chason Schumacher
7th Grade:
Aidyn Fisher (4.0)
Sadie Freitag
Colt Maychrzak
Kinley Stadheim
Kyan Stadheim
B HONOR ROLL (3.0)
Seniors:
Zoie Johns
Justin Kline
Quentin Schumacher
Sophomores:
Blake Pierce
Lilli Steeke
Freshmen:
Lathan Holzer
Ali Rivera
8th Grade:
Caden Anderson
Monica Morris
Dominick Schaible
7th Grade:
Marki Iverson
