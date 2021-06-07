Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

A HONOR ROLL (3.5)

Seniors:

Jeran Anderson (4.0)    

Casitee Miller    

Samantha Oase (4.0)    

Juniors:    

Brian Bartholmy

Bradee Clapper (4.0)

Hayden Erickson

Katie Lachowitzer (4.0)

Irish Morris

Bailee Pierce (4.0)

Ryder Sanford

Madison Wilson (4.0)

Sophomores:

Emily Kline (4.0)

Chloe Eaton

Moriah Miller    

Freshmen:

Malachi Dilse (4.0)

Sophia Freitag    

Vanessa Oase (4.0)

Maddox Pierce (4.0)

Hailey Ringham

Avery Sanford

Tyler Wilson

8th Grade:

Ella Anderson    

Emily Certalic    

Landon Eaton    

Talli Eaton

Karady Evans (4.0)

Dani Maychrzak

Chason Schumacher

7th Grade:

Aidyn Fisher (4.0)

Sadie Freitag

Colt Maychrzak

Kinley Stadheim

Kyan Stadheim

B HONOR ROLL (3.0)

Seniors:

Zoie Johns

Justin Kline

Quentin Schumacher

Sophomores:

Chloe Eaton

Blake Pierce

Lilli Steeke

Freshmen:

Lathan Holzer

Ali Rivera

8th Grade:

Caden Anderson

Monica Morris

Dominick Schaible

7th Grade:

Marki Iverson

