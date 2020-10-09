In September, Scranton students were acknowledged for the character attribute of “Respect” (treating others the way you want to be treated; showing kindness and consideration; accepting others for who they are)
The winners include the following students who are pictured from left to right: Aidyn Fisher (7th grade), Hailey Ringham (9th grade), Katherine Lachowitzer (11th grade), Jeran Anderson (12th grade). Not pictured are Dominich Potryas (8th grade) and Emily Kline (10th grade)
Congratulations students and congratulations to our new Homecoming King Jaren Anderson and Queen Samantha Oase!
