In March 2021, Scranton students were acknowledged for the character attribute of “Trustworthiness” (Being honest; don’t deceive, cheat or steal; Do what you say you’ll do.)
The winners for March Pictured in the back row from left to right are: Kyan Stadheim (7th grade), Talli Eaton (8th grade), Sophia Freitag (9th grade), Blake Pierce (10th grade), Brian Bartholmy (11th grade) and Justin Kline (12th grade).
Congratulations Students!
