In January, Scranton students were acknowledged for the character attribute of “Choices” (Making every decision carefully; Thinking things through responsibly; Deciding what is right and doing it).
The winners include the following students from left to right: Colt Maychrzak (7th grade), Caden Anderson (8th grade), Malachi Dilse (9th grade), Blake Pierce (10th grade). Not pictured are Brian Bartholmy (11th grade) and Justin Kline (12th grade).
Congratulations Students!
