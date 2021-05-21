In April, Scranton students were acknowledged for the character attribute of “Fairness” (Play by the rules; Take turns and share; Be open-minded; Listen to others; Don’t take advantage of others; Don’t blame others carelessly)
The winners include the following students from left to right: Marki Iverson (7th grade), Chason Schumacher (8th grade), Malachi Dilse (9th grade), Moriah Miller (10th grade), Ryder Sanford (11th grade), Quentin Schumacher (12th grade).
