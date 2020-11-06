Scranton - Student month.tiff

The winners include the following students and are pictured from left to right:  Sadie Freitag (7th), Ella Anderson (8th), Ali Ramirez (9), Emily Kline (10), Bailee Pierce (11), Casitee Miller (12). Congratulations Students!

In October, Scranton students were acknowledged for the character attribute of “Effort” (Giving your best in everything you choose to do; trying without giving up or giving in; making the most of every opportunity).

