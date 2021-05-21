Burgers in the Park will be returning to Murray Park June 2, when the Scranton Lions Club will hold the first of the 2021 Wednesday community events.
The burger nights will start at 5 p.m. each Wednesday in June, July and August before closing down Sept. 1 in the fall.
According to the schedule, the burger nights will be June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.
In July, they are scheduled for July 7, 14, 21 and 28. In August, the dates will be Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25.
