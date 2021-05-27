Band members from Scranton and other schools including Bowman County converged on the state capitol complex in Bismarck Friday for the annual North Dakota band parade with more than 300 musicians from throughout the western half of the state. The event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
