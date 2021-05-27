Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Band members from Scranton and other schools including Bowman County converged on the state capitol complex in Bismarck Friday for the annual North Dakota band parade with more than 300 musicians from throughout the western half of the state. The event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

0
0
0
0
0

Latest E-Edition

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.