Jeran Anderson - Playing football at recess with Mr. Pierce being the quarterback.
Justin Kline - Junior Class Play and any time spent with friends.
Zoie Johns - Last day before Christmas break when we play Tapple and Uno.
Samantha Oase - Winning the Region 7 Basketball Championship 3 years in a row.
Brooke Swann - Being a part of the Student Council and mentor program. Making a difference.
Quentin Schumacher - Junior Class Play.
Casitee Miller - Playing 4-square in elementary school.
